St. John’s hosts Harvard following Ejiofor’s 22-point performance

Harvard Crimson (2-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (5-2)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Harvard after Zuby Ejiofor scored 22 points in St. John’s 66-63 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Red Storm have gone 4-0 at home. St. John’s is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Crimson are 0-4 in road games. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

St. John’s averages 82.9 points, 9.6 more per game than the 73.3 Harvard allows. Harvard averages 66.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 67.0 St. John’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Red Storm.

Robert Hinton is averaging 16.4 points for the Crimson.

