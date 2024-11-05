Sports on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 6

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Wagner at Rutgers
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Columbia at Villanova
FS1 — Sacred Heart at UConn
FS2 — Lehigh at Georgetown
8 p.m.
BTN — SIU-Edwardsville at Indiana
9 p.m.
FS1 — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Creighton
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — N. Illinois at W. Michigan
ESPNU — Ohio at Kent St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Clemson, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at NC State, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, San Jose, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at Chicago
TRUTV — Detroit at Chicago (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Bayern Munich
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals
