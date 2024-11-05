Sports on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Nov. 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Wagner…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Nov. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Wagner at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Columbia at Villanova

FS1 — Sacred Heart at UConn

FS2 — Lehigh at Georgetown

8 p.m.

BTN — SIU-Edwardsville at Indiana

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Creighton

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Winston-Salem, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at W. Michigan

ESPNU — Ohio at Kent St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville at Clemson, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at NC State, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, San Jose, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Chicago

TRUTV — Detroit at Chicago (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Bayern Munich

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.