Sports on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Nov. 27 CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — CHL/USA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Nov. 27

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — CHL/USA Prospects Challenge: From Oshawa, Ontario

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Louisville vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Bucknell at Maryland

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Oklahoma vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, Riviera Maya, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina, Third-Place Game, Fort Myers, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — S. Dakota at Nebraska

7 p.m.

FS2 — Rider at Villanova

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Davidson vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Nassau, Bahamas

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD, Championship, Riviera Maya, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division: Michigan vs. Xavier, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS2 — Stonehill at Marquette

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

10 p.m.

TBS — Players Era Festival: Rutgers vs. Alabama, Las Vegas

Midnight

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TBS — Players Era Festival: Notre Dame vs. Houston, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Palm Springs, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: TBD, Championship, Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.

TRUTV — Acrisure Holiday Invitational: Southern Cal vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, Palm Springs, Calif.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

8 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Texas

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Oregon

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, First Round, Kingston Heath Golf Club, Cheltenham, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The International Series Qatar, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Rip City at South Bay

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Dinamo Zagreb

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.