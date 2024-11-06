Live Radio
Sports on TV for Nov. 11 – 17

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 10:00 AM

Adv09

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Nov. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — W. Michigan at Butler

9 p.m.

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at L.A. Rams

_____

Tuesday, Nov. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas vs. Michigan St., Atlanta

FS1 — Hampton at Providence

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Jackson St. at Xavier

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky vs. Duke, Atlanta

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — CFP Rankings Show

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: Second Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Philadelphia

TRUTV — New York at Philadelphia (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Golden State

TRUTV — Dallas at Golden State (DataCast)

_____

Wednesday, Nov. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Le Moyne at UConn

9 p.m.

FS1 — Houston Christian at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: Third Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas

GOLF

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Oklahoma City

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Detroit at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado

TRUTV — Los Angeles at Colorado (DataCast)

_____

Thursday, Nov. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Grand Canyon vs. Arizona St., Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Creighton at Kansas St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — East Carolina at Tulsa

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Alabama A&M

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Greece vs. England, Athens

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Kingston, Jamaica

TRUTV — CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Kingston, Jamaica (DataCast)

_____

Friday, Nov. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

TNT — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore

TRUTV — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore (DataCast)

6 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Michigan

8 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Maryland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at UTSA

ESPNU — Howard at NC Central

9 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Washington

10 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Arizona

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at San Antonio

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

_____

Saturday, Nov. 16

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix Sprint, Valencia, Spain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Wake Forest at Xavier

1 p.m.

NBC — Notre Dame at Georgetown

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — Virginia at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

6 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

NBC — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBS — NWSL Playoffs: TBD, Quarterfinal

_____

Sunday, Nov. 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — New Mexico at St. John’s

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at TCU

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Finlandia Trophy, Helsinki, Finland

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Detroit, Minnesota at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Miami, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, L.A. Rams at New England, Cleveland at New Orleans

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Denver, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Buffalo

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL Playoffs: TBD, Quarterfinal

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

