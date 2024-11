Sports on TV for Monday, Nov. 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Nov. 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Maui…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Nov. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Memphis vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket: Fordham vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Colorado vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Michigan vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Sunshine Slam Beach Bracket: Clemson vs. San Francisco, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

BTN — Green Bay at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Xavier vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

BTN — Little Rock at Illinois

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Maui, Hawaii

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Five for the Fight National Hoopfest: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), Pleasant Grove, Utah

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers

ESPN — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers

ESPN2 — Baltimore at L.A. Chargers (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United

_____

