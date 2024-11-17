Sports on TV for Monday, Nov. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Nov. 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Miami…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Nov. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Michigan

7 p.m.

ACCN — Colgate at NC State

8 p.m.

BTN — Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

SECN — North Alabama at Auburn

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at San Diego St.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Dallas

ESPN — Houston at Dallas

ESPN2 — Houston at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Croatia vs. Portugal, Group A, Split, Croatia

8 p.m.

TNT — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal – Leg 2, St. Louis

TRUTV — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal – Leg 2, St. Louis (DataCast)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Semifinal

_____

