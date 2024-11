Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Nov. 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Nov. 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Army at Duke

BTN — UMBC at Penn St.

CBSSN — Boston College vs. VCU, Annapolis, Md.

FS1 — Indianapolis at Xavier

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Austin Peay at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Kansas

SECN — Grambling St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland

PEACOCK — SIU-Edwardsville at Illinois

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Harvard at Navy

FS2 — NJIT at Villanova

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — George Mason at Marquette

10 p.m.

BTN — Montana at Oregon

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico vs. San Diego St., Las Vegas

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico vs. UCLA, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

SECN — Virginia at Oklahoma

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Winston-Salem, N.C.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Princeton

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at Wake Forest

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rice at Memphis

FOX — Iowa at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — TAB Champions Stakes: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Victoria, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ettifaq at Al Hilal

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Empoli at Lecce

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Super League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals; Belgrade-ATP Semifinals

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

