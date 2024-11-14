Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Nov. 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. TNT — Virginia…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Nov. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

TNT — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore

TRUTV — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore (DataCast)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

FS1 — TCU at Michigan

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Monmouth at Rutgers

7 p.m.

FS2 — SMU at Butler

PEACOCK — Alabama at Purdue

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Virginia Tech vs. Penn St., Baltimore

8 p.m.

ACCN — American U. at North Carolina

FS1 — Marquette at Maryland

PEACOCK — E. Illinois at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Washington St. vs. Iowa, Moline, Ill.

9 p.m.

FS2 — Duquesne at DePaul

PEACOCK — Arizona at Wisconsin

SECN — Ohio St. at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn vs. North Carolina, Greensboro, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.

ESPN2 — North Texas at UTSA

ESPNU — Howard at NC Central

9 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Washington

10:15 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Arizona

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Newmarket July Course, Newmarket, United Kingdom

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at San Antonio

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, Group D, Copenhagen, Denmark

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11 a.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Britain v. Germany; ATP Finals Doubles. Singles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

