Sports on TV for Friday, Nov. 15

Friday, Nov. 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
TNT — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore
TRUTV — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore (DataCast)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
FS1 — TCU at Michigan
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Monmouth at Rutgers
7 p.m.
FS2 — SMU at Butler
PEACOCK — Alabama at Purdue
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Virginia Tech vs. Penn St., Baltimore
8 p.m.
ACCN — American U. at North Carolina
FS1 — Marquette at Maryland
PEACOCK — E. Illinois at Northwestern
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Washington St. vs. Iowa, Moline, Ill.
9 p.m.
FS2 — Duquesne at DePaul
PEACOCK — Arizona at Wisconsin
SECN — Ohio St. at Texas A&M
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn vs. North Carolina, Greensboro, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.
ESPN2 — North Texas at UTSA
ESPNU — Howard at NC Central
9 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Washington
10:15 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Arizona
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Newmarket July Course, Newmarket, United Kingdom
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Lakers at San Antonio
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Columbus
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, Group D, Copenhagen, Denmark
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
11 a.m.
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: Britain v. Germany; ATP Finals Doubles. Singles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
