Spillers, Sallis help Wake Forest hold off Michigan in 1st Deacon-Wolverine Challenge, 72-70

GREENSBORO, N,C, (AP) — Tre’von Spillers dunked off the fast break and Hunter Sallis converted three of four free throws…

GREENSBORO, N,C, (AP) — Tre’von Spillers dunked off the fast break and Hunter Sallis converted three of four free throws in the final nine seconds to allow Wake Forest to hold off Michigan 72-70 at First Horizon Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The game was the first meeting between the schools in 24 years to the day and was the first of a two-game, neutral-site series dubbed the Deacon-Wolverine Challenge. Next year the game will be played in Detroit. Wake Forest won the only other meeting in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Nov. 10, 2000.

Spillers hit two free throws with 10 minutes left to tie the game at 57-57 and the Deacons took the lead a minute later and maintained it the rest of the way.

Michigan struggled from the floor. Vladislav Goldin hit back-to-back layups to get the Wolverines within 63-61, but after Sallis knocked down a jumper, Danny Wolf’s layup with 3:48 left was the Wolverines’ last field goal.

Neither team scored over the next three minutes and traded turnovers before Spillers came up with a steal, drove into the lane on the break and threw down the game’s final field goal with 38 seconds left. Michigan made seven straight free throws until Rubin Jones intentionally missed with 1.7 seconds left, but the Wolverines could not come down with the rebound.

Sallis finished with 18 points to lead Wake Forest (3-0), knocking down 6 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line. Spillers added 16 points and Juke Harris contributed 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. Efton Reid III pulled down 10 rebounds.

Roddy Gayle Jr. paced Michigan (1-1) with 11 points, hitting 4 of 4 from the line, and Tre Donaldson added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. LJ Cason chipped in 10 points and four assists off the bench.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.