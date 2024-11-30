Spencer and North Florida host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (2-7) at North Florida Ospreys (1-6) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (2-7) at North Florida Ospreys (1-6)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Samford after Jazmine Spencer scored 20 points in North Florida’s 76-61 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Ospreys are 1-2 in home games. North Florida is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Samford averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Sierra Godbolt with 3.7.

North Florida averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Samford gives up. Samford’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 12.9 points and 2.7 steals.

Emily Bowman is averaging 12.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs.

