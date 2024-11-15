Spears leads UTSA against Little Rock after 20-point showing

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Little Rock…

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-1)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Little Rock after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 20 points in UTSA’s 85-72 loss to the Bradley Braves.

UTSA went 11-21 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Roadrunners averaged 10.1 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 32.2 bench points last season.

Little Rock finished 21-13 overall with a 6-6 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

