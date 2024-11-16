Spears leads UTSA against Little Rock after 20-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -8.5; over/under…

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-1)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Little Rock after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 20 points in UTSA’s 85-72 loss to the Bradley Braves.

UTSA went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Roadrunners averaged 77.6 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Little Rock went 21-13 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 72.5 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.