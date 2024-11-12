Spears leads UTSA against Bradley after 27-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1) Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -11.5; over/under is…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-1)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays Bradley after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 27 points in UTSA’s 103-77 win against the Trinity (TX) Tigers.

Bradley went 23-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Braves averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 26.1 from 3-point range.

UTSA finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 29.1 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.