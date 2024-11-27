Spears and UTSA knock off Merrimack 76-74

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Amir “Primo” Spears led UTSA with 29 points, including a three-point play with 25.8 seconds left,…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Amir “Primo” Spears led UTSA with 29 points, including a three-point play with 25.8 seconds left, as the Roadrunners knocked off Merrimack 76-74 on Wednesday.

Spears added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (2-3). Jonnivius Smith scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and added 20 rebounds. Marcus Millender went 3 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Adam Clark led the way for the Warriors (1-6) with 28 points, six rebounds and four steals. Devon Savage added 15 points for Merrimack. Bryan Etumnu finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. The loss was the Warriors’ sixth in a row.

Damari Monsanto put up eight points in the first half for UTSA, who led 37-36 at halftime. Spears scored a team-high 24 points for UTSA in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

