Spears’ 31 lead UTSA past Houston Christian 78-71

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 6:47 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Primo Spears’ 31 points led UTSA over Houston Christian 78-71 on Saturday night.

Spears had five assists for the Roadrunners (3-3). Raekwon Horton added 19 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Damari Monsanto finished 3 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Julian Mackey finished with 20 points for the Huskies (2-6). Bryson Dawkins added 16 points and two blocks for Houston Christian. Demari Williams also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

