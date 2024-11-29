Southern visits Louisiana Tech on 4-game road slide

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-0) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern will look to…

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-0)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will look to break its four-game road losing streak when the Jaguars play Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. Southern is second in the SWAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Puoch Dobuol averaging 3.5.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is scoring 19.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 10.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars.

