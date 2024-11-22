Southern Utah visits San Diego after Simpson’s 28-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-3) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -1.5;…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-3)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays San Diego after Jamir Simpson scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 76-72 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

San Diego went 18-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Toreros averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.3 last season.

The Thunderbirds are 0-1 in road games. Southern Utah leads the WAC scoring 86.8 points per game while shooting 47.4%.

