Southern Utah Thunderbirds play the Omaha Mavericks on 3-game win streak

Omaha Mavericks (2-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-0) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -5.5;…

Omaha Mavericks (2-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-0)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Omaha.

Southern Utah went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Thunderbirds averaged 75.0 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 30.0% from behind the arc last season.

Omaha went 15-18 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Mavericks averaged 6.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.