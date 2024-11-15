Southern Utah takes on Omaha, aims for 4th straight win

Omaha Mavericks (2-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-0) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah heads…

Omaha Mavericks (2-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-0)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah heads into a matchup against Omaha as winners of three consecutive games.

Southern Utah finished 10-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbirds averaged 6.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Omaha went 2-13 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Mavericks shot 45.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

