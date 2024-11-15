Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Southern Utah takes on…

Southern Utah takes on Omaha, aims for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:42 AM

Omaha Mavericks (2-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-0)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah heads into a matchup against Omaha as winners of three consecutive games.

Southern Utah finished 10-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbirds averaged 6.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Omaha went 2-13 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Mavericks shot 45.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up