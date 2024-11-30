Southern Utah hosts Stephenson and CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-2) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-2)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Southern Utah after Corey Stephenson scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 68-60 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-0 in home games. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brock Felder averaging 4.5.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-2 away from home. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern Utah makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). CSU Bakersfield averages 7.6 more points per game (78.6) than Southern Utah allows (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Thunderbirds.

Jemel Jones is averaging 16.4 points for the Roadrunners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

