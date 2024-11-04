Southern Miss wins 77-68 against Bowling Green

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Christian Watson scored 17 points as Southern Miss beat Bowling Green 77-68 in a season opener…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Christian Watson scored 17 points as Southern Miss beat Bowling Green 77-68 in a season opener on Monday night.

Watson went 8 of 13 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Golden Eagles. Andre Curbelo added 16 points while going 5 of 11 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Neftali Alvarez had 14 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Derrick Butler and Trey Thomas led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 17 points each. Marcus Johnson had 14 points.

Southern Miss took the lead with 16:12 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-33 at halftime, with Watson racking up nine points. Southern Miss was outscored by Bowling Green in the second half by one point, with Denijay Harris scoring a team-high eight points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.