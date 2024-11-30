Southern Miss visits UAB after Tucker’s 23-point outing

Southern Miss Eagles (2-5) at UAB Blazers (4-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Eagles (2-5) at UAB Blazers (4-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Southern Miss after Rayne Tucker scored 23 points in UAB’s 76-43 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Blazers are 2-0 in home games. UAB averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Southern Miss is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

UAB averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Blazers.

Melyia Grayson is averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.