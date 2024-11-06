Southern Miss visits UAB after Lendeborg’s 22-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at UAB Blazers (0-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Southern…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at UAB Blazers (0-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Southern Miss after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points in UAB’s 67-62 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

UAB went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Blazers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second-chance points and 22.4 bench points last season.

Southern Miss went 5-9 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

