Southern Miss visits UAB after Lendeborg’s 22-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at UAB Blazers (0-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Southern Miss after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points in UAB’s 67-62 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

UAB finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Blazers averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Southern Miss finished 16-16 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 18.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

