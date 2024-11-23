Southern Miss set for road matchup with the Montana State Bobcats

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-4) Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-4)

Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Southern Miss.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 in home games. Montana State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 7.3.

Southern Miss finished 5-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Golden Eagles gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

