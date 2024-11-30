Southern Miss hosts Milwaukee after Alvarez’s 21-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5;…

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Milwaukee after Neftali Alvarez scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 82-74 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Deantoni Gordon averaging 9.0.

The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Milwaukee is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 80.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 82.2 Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Eagles.

AJ McKee is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

