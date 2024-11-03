Southern Miss hosts Bowling Green to start season

Bowling Green Falcons at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Bowling Green for the season opener.
Southern Miss finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Golden Eagles shot 42.5% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.
Bowling Green finished 5-7 on the road and 20-14 overall last season. The Falcons averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.
