Southern Miss hosts Bowling Green to start season

Bowling Green Falcons at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Bowling Green for the season opener.

Southern Miss finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Golden Eagles shot 42.5% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

Bowling Green finished 5-7 on the road and 20-14 overall last season. The Falcons averaged 11.2 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

