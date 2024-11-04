Southern Miss hosts Bowling Green for season opener

Bowling Green Falcons at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5;…

Bowling Green Falcons at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Bowling Green for the season opener.

Southern Miss went 16-16 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

Bowling Green went 11-9 in MAC play and 5-7 on the road last season. The Falcons averaged 6.5 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

