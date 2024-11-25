Southern Miss faces Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and Southern Miss square off in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Golden Eagles are 2-3 in non-conference play. Southern Miss is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Abilene Christian scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Southern Miss makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Abilene Christian has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Watson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Hunter Jack Madden averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.