Southern Indiana wins 87-77 over Indiana State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Stephen Olowoniyi’s 16 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Indiana State 87-77 on Monday night.

Olowoniyi also contributed eight rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (3-4). Jayland Randall added 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had three steals. Jack Mielke shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Sycamores (3-3) were led in scoring by Samage Teel, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals. Jahni Summers added 15 points and three steals for Indiana State. Markus Harding finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Southern Indiana took the lead with 19:16 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-29 at halftime, with Randall racking up 13 points. Southern Indiana was outscored by Indiana State in the second half by one point, with Mielke scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

