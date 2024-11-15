Southern Indiana visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Bello’s 31-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Southern Indiana after Rasheed Bello scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-69 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Mastodons allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Southern Indiana went 8-24 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

