Southern Indiana takes on Bellarmine after Harrison’s 20-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-3) at Bellarmine Knights (0-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Bellarmine after Damoni Harrison scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-63 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Bellarmine went 8-23 overall last season while going 6-7 at home. The Knights averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana went 8-24 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Screaming Eagles averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

