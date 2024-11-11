Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to visit Marshall Thundering Herd Monday

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -9.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Southern Indiana.

Marshall finished 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 7.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Southern Indiana went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 6.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

