Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles to visit Marshall Thundering Herd Monday

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1)
Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -9.5; over/under is 150
BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Southern Indiana.
Marshall finished 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 7.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.
Southern Indiana went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 6.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
