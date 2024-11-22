Southern Indiana knocks off South Dakota 92-83

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jayland Randall had 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 92-83 win against South Dakota on Friday night.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jayland Randall had 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 92-83 win against South Dakota on Friday night.

Randall shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Screaming Eagles (2-4). Jared Washington scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Stephen Olowoniyi finished 7 of 12 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Coyotes (5-2) were led by Kaleb Stewart, who recorded 21 points. Chase Forte added 14 points for South Dakota. Cameron Fens had 12 points and six rebounds.

