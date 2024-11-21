Southern Indiana hosts Bullock and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (5-1) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-1) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Southern Indiana after Quandre Bullock scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 80-76 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes are 1-1 in road games. South Dakota is second in the Summit League with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 2.7.

Southern Indiana is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Coyotes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

