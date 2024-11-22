Southern Indiana hosts Bullock and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (5-1) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-1) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Southern Indiana after Quandre Bullock scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 80-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-1 in home games. Southern Indiana allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Coyotes have gone 1-1 away from home. South Dakota is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Southern Indiana scores 71.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 75.0 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 10.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.