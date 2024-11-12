Southern Indiana faces Bellarmine following Harrison’s 20-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-3) at Bellarmine Knights (0-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-3) at Bellarmine Knights (0-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Bellarmine after Damoni Harrison scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 77-63 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Bellarmine finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Knights shot 43.4% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Southern Indiana finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.

