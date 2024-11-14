Southern Illinois visits Oklahoma State after Avery’s 23-point showing

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5;…

Southern Illinois Salukis (1-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Southern Illinois after Marchelus Avery scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 80-71 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Oklahoma State went 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Cowboys shot 44.1% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Southern Illinois finished 19-13 overall with a 5-6 record on the road a season ago. The Salukis gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.