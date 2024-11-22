Southern Illinois visits No. 21 Florida following Richard’s 20-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-2) at Florida Gators (5-0) Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -18.5; over/under…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-2) at Florida Gators (5-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -18.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida takes on Southern Illinois after Will Richard scored 20 points in Florida’s 84-60 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Gators are 3-0 in home games. Florida averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

Southern Illinois finished 11-10 in MVC action and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Salukis gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

