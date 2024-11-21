Southern Illinois visits No. 21 Florida after Richard’s 20-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-2) at Florida Gators (5-0) Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida takes…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-2) at Florida Gators (5-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida takes on Southern Illinois after Will Richard scored 20 points in Florida’s 84-60 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Gators have gone 3-0 at home. Florida averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

Southern Illinois went 5-6 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The Salukis averaged 14.3 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

