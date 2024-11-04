Southern Illinois Salukis start season at home against the Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5;…

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois opens the season at home against Charleston (SC).

Southern Illinois finished 19-13 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Salukis averaged 5.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

Charleston (SC) went 27-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

