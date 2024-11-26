Southern Illinois Salukis square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (2-4) Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -4;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (2-4)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Eastern Kentucky in Estero, Florida.

The Salukis are 2-4 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois ranks third in the MVC with 16.3 assists per game led by Kennard Davis averaging 3.0.

The Colonels are 3-2 in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.0 assists per game led by George Kimble III averaging 4.8.

Southern Illinois is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Southern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 steals.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

