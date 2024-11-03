Southern Illinois hosts Charleston (SC) to tip off season

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3;…

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Charleston (SC) for the season opener.

Southern Illinois finished 19-13 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Salukis averaged 14.3 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Charleston (SC) went 27-8 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 31.5 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

