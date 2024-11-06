Southern faces Iowa after Dioumassi’s 30-point game

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Iowa…

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Iowa after Tidjiane Dioumassi scored 30 points in Southern’s 93-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

Iowa finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Hawkeyes averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

Southern finished 12-7 in SWAC games and 7-11 on the road last season. The Jaguars shot 44.1% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

