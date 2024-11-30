Southeast Missouri State Redhawks play the Indiana State Sycamores in non-conference play

Indiana State Sycamores (1-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chloe…

Indiana State Sycamores (1-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Williams and Indiana State take on Kennedy Claybrooks and Southeast Missouri State in non-conference play.

The Redhawks are 1-0 in home games. Southeast Missouri State gives up 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.6 points per game.

The Sycamores are 1-2 on the road. Indiana State gives up 68.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.0 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State’s 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Redhawks.

Keslyn Secrist is averaging 14.8 points for the Sycamores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

