Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs meet

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-3)

Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on UNC Asheville in Conway, Arkansas.

The Redhawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

UNC Asheville went 22-12 overall with an 8-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

