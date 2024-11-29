Southeast Missouri State hosts Indiana State in cross-conference contest

Indiana State Sycamores (1-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Indiana State Sycamores (1-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State heads to Southeast Missouri State for a non-conference matchup.

The Redhawks are 1-0 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 21.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sycamores are 1-2 on the road. Indiana State has a 0-3 record against teams over .500.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State’s 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redhawks.

Keslyn Secrist is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Sycamores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

