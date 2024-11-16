Southeast Missouri State faces Chattanooga after Walkup’s 23-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Chattanooga after Damarion Walkup scored 23 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 93-38 victory against the Crowley’s Ridge.

Southeast Missouri State went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Redhawks averaged 67.0 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Chattanooga finished 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 31.8 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

