South Florida visits Charleston (SC) following Brzovic’s 27-point outing

South Florida Bulls (0-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces South Florida after Ante Brzovic scored 27 points in Charleston (SC)’s 90-80 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Charleston (SC) finished 13-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cougars averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 34.7 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

South Florida went 8-4 on the road and 25-8 overall a season ago. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shot 41.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

