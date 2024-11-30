South Florida plays No. 17 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) vs. South Florida Bulls (4-4) George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) vs. South Florida Bulls (4-4)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida squares off against No. 17 TCU at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Bulls are 4-4 in non-conference play. South Florida is seventh in the AAC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Carla Brito paces the Bulls with 7.8 boards.

The Horned Frogs have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. TCU is fifth in college basketball with 21.7 assists per game led by Hailey Van Lith averaging 7.0.

South Florida averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.4 points.

Madison Conner is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.